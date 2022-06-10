Saudi Arabia's foray into professional golf upsets elite sport

On Thursday, the PGA Tour suspended 17 players for competing in the first event of the LIV Golf series. The highly lucrative new tour is funded by Saudi Arabia, which has been criticized for human rights abuses.

NPR’s sports correspondent Tom Goldman discusses the potential impact of the suspensions on other major tournaments, including next week’s U.S. Open.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.