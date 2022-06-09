The News Roundup – International

President Biden is hosting leaders from the western hemisphere at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is attending, but only on the condition that the right-wing leader meets with Biden personally.

The PGA announced it will blacklist professional golfers competing in the Saudi-backed LIVGolf series. Athletes like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson were attracted to the breakaway league by the kingdom’s financial backing.

Irish budget airline Ryanair is standing by its decision to administer a test to passengers from South Africa proving they can speak Afrikaans, a language many Black South Africans associate with the days of white rule. Today, South Africa has 11 different official languages.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

