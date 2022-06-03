High COVID-19 transmission in Sangamon County

COVID transmission continues to go up in Sangamon County.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the transmission level is now listed as high. A total of 18 other counties have a similar designation. Those include: Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois.

Sangamon County Dept. of Public Health /

The designation comes with a warning. Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask in public indoors. That’s regardless of your vaccination status. Those immunocompromised should also consider avoiding non essential indoor activities where exposure is possible.

The county is seeing more positive cases and more people hospitalized.

An additional 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,318,982 cases, including 33,853 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced new mitigations based on the latest update. Effective Monday June 6:

Face coverings

Wearing a face covering indoors is strongly recommended, and required when social distancing is not possible for greater than 15 minutes. Face coverings also are required in classrooms during in-person instruction regardless of the ability to social distance.

Social distancing

Social distancing is strongly recommended. If planning in-person meetings, it is highly recommended that a virtual option be made available and individuals who attend in person should sit at least six feet apart from one another.

In-person instruction

Face coverings are required in classrooms during in-person course instruction.

Testing

Testing continues to be required once per week for those who are not fully vaccinated and optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Testing is strongly encouraged for anyone who is symptomatic, has had a recent exposure, recently traveled or has been in large group settings. Please use your best judgment about reporting to work or class on campus if feeling unwell and awaiting test results.

