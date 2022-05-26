Tennessee OB-GYNs are concerned that abortion ban could complicate care for miscarriages

Tennessee is one of 13 states whose trigger bans would outlaw virtually all abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Obstetricians and gynecologists in the state are worried that the treatment of miscarriages, which is virtually the same as abortions, could also be at risk.

Blake Farmer of WPLN reports.

