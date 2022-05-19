Statewide: Is a fiscal cliff looming?

Illinois and other states got a windfall with federal pandemic aid. But new research looks at how the money is being spent and raises the possibility of problems down the road.

We'll also talk with a couple of students about what school has been like during the pandemic. And an Illinois community rallies behind their hometown hopeful as she tries to become the next American Idol.

Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* Sean Crawford talks with University of Illinois Springfield Professor Beverly Bunch and William Glasgall of the Volcker Institute about analysis warning some states, including Illinois, could be at risk of a fiscal cliff.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio tells us about an artifact related to the game Monopoly that has been acquired in Macomb.

* Eric Stock was at a concert this week honoring Leah Marlene of Normal, a top 3 finalist on the show American Idol.

* We listen to a WBEZ report on air quality in Chicago. Where is it the worst and how bad is it?

* Side Effects Public Media' Farah Yousry reports more hospitals are moving away from factoring a patient's race into measurements used to inform care. We hear what that means for patients with kidney disease.

* Rachel Yang has details on a crop some believe could be the grain of the future.

* Eric Schmid reports from St. Louis on local communities needing to make environmental improvements while also balancing economic reality.

* Peter Medlin talks with two students, one graduating high school and the other entering 8th grade, to get their views on school over the past two years during COVID-19.