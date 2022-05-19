© 2022 NPR Illinois
Oklahoma's legislature passes a bill banning nearly all abortions

By Rina Torchinsky
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt poses for a photo with the bill he signed, making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, on April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City, following a bill signing ceremony.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Oklahoma's legislature passed a bill Thursday that prohibits nearly all abortions beginning at fertilization.

The legislation builds on an Oklahoma bill passed earlier this month, which prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy — echoing a similar move in Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris called it "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country."

"It's outrageous and it's just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country," Harris said in a virtual meeting with abortion providers.

If Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill, the legislation would go into effect immediately. Stitt has pledged to make Oklahoma "the most pro-life state in the country."

Rina Torchinsky
