The nauseating familiarity of the Buffalo shooting

We start the week in a place that feels far too familiar.

With another mass shooting – this time in Buffalo, New York.

And with the country once again reeling from a hate crime motivated by racism and carried out by a young white man who appears to have been radicalized online.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is an international group that seeks to disrupt the architecture of online hate and misinformation. We talk to itsCEO, Imram Ahmed.

