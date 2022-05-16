From her very first EP, Janelle Monae has been concerned with the future. And her electric dreams have sometimes been more like nightmares.

In the 14 years since Monae released her first EP, “Metropolis: The Chase Suite,”she’s been nominated for eight Grammys, starred in high-profile films such as “Moonlight”and “Hidden Figures,” and is now set to star as Josephine Baker in an upcoming TV series from A24.

She also had a book come out last month. “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” is a science fiction anthology exploring the power of memory in liberation.

We talk to her about her book, her music, and more.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5