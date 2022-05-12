© 2022 NPR Illinois
The News Roundup – International

Published May 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
Ukrainian soldiers sit on a tank carried by a transporter near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops pushed Russian invaders back from the city of Kharkiv. Russian authorities are calling for the military to cut its losses and annex the Ukrainian territory of Kherson.

The Kremlin is also worried about the expansion of NATO. Finland is signaling its intent to submit a bid for membership.

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in West Bank. Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

