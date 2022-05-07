Rich Strike takes first at the Kentucky Derby in huge upset

Rich Strike, who went in an 79-1 shot, is the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the first stop of the 2022 Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, in one of the biggest upsets in Derby history.

Going into the race, Taiba and Epicenter were co-favorites to win, with 5-1 and 4-1 odds, respectively. Many experts had also predicted a win for Zandon, with 6-1 odds.

Twenty horses competed in what is often described as "the most exciting two minutes in sports," which is about how long it takes competitors to complete the 1 ¼-mile circuit. Rich Strike brought home the winner's purse of $1.86 million, while Epicenter was awarded $600,000 and $300,000 for Zandon.

Every year on the first Saturday in May, more than 150,000 spectators sporting their derby best pour into the racetrack in Louisville, Ky., to partake in the longest running sporting event in U.S. history. Countless others tune in to watch the event and place their bets, with over $150 million changing hands each year, according to the Derby website.

The race, also known as the "Run for the Roses," is the first stop in the Triple Crown series. The next race, the Preakness Stakes in Maryland, is set to take place in two weeks, followed by the final stop, the Belmont States in New York, on June 11.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Bob Baffert, trainer of Medina Spirit, at last year's Kentucky Derby. Baffert was suspended after Medina Spirit tested positive for an illegal substance following last year's race. As a result, Medina Spirit was disqualified.

Last year's derby winner, Medina Spirit, was disqualified in late February after failing a post-race drug test last May. His trainer, Bob Baffert, was suspended for 90 days and fined $7,500, but he denied any misconduct. Medina Spirit, who died this past December, tested positive for betamethasone. The drug is used for pain management and inflammation but is prohibited for use on race days.

The horse racing industry has come under attack in recent years, having to suffer through one scandal after another. Twenty-seven people were indicted on federal charges in 2020 for an alleged doping scheme. And more than 30 horses died at Santa Anita Park in California the year before.

However, changes are ahead: a new body is set to regulate both racing safety and anti-doping control and establish a new national set of standards.

