American spies helped Ukraine kill Russian generals, sink Moskva warship

New reporting has revealed the role of U.S. military intelligence in the war in Ukraine.

lThe sinking of the Russian destroyer Moskva, for example, “may not have been possible without the U.S. assistance,” according to the Washington Post.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that American spies also helped Ukrainians target and kill Russian generals. The revelations raise questions about U.S. involvement in the conflict, and how Russia might react.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter for the Washington Post.

