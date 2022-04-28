© 2022 NPR Illinois
Russia halting natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria pushes Europe to find alternatives

Published April 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

Europe has depended on Russia for about 40% of its energy supply, but Russia’s decision Wednesday to cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria could speed up Europe’s move away from Russian energy entirely.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

