Texas court orders a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio to review the case

An appeals court in Texas has halted the execution of Melissa Lucio, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, over questions about her innocence and concerns over the trial that led to her conviction.

The Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas issued a stay of execution Monday and sent that case back to a lower court for review, a decision that was met with praise by her attorneys, criminal justice advocates and Lucio herself.

"I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence," she said in a statement provided by her legal team.

Lucio was convicted 14 years ago of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, and later sentenced to death.

But Lucio and her family have long maintained her innocence. Mariah had sustained injuries from a fall shortly before her death, according to her attorneys. And supporters say police coerced a false confession out of Lucio, who was then unable to provide a complete defense at trial.

"Mariah is in my heart today and always," Lucio added in her statement. "I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.