Russia's offensive targets eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting in eastern Ukraine, as Russia focuses its efforts on taking the eastern region. Ukrainian forces are refusing to surrender in Mariupol, which has been under siege by Russian forces for weeks now.

Host Scott Tong discusses the latest military developments in the war with Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist who focuses on the Russian military and former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

