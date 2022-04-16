© 2022 NPR Illinois
Fresh Air Weekend: Molly Shannon, Wet Leg and Delia Ephron

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published April 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Molly Shannon attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.
Amy Sussman
/
Getty Images
Molly Shannon attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How SNL alum Molly Shannon found profound healing after childhood tragedy: Shannon's new memoir, Hello, Molly! opens with the car crash that killed her mother and sister when Shannon was 4. She says, for a long time, she was motivated by a desire to make her mom proud.

Wet Leg hooks you with their prickly, raunchy way of looking at the world: Last year, a catchy song called "Chaise Longue" became a breakout hit for a duo of 20-something women from the Isle of Wight. Wet Leg's new self titled album is full of more clever entertainment.

Delia Ephron on surviving cancer and the defiance of falling in love in your 70s: In her new memoir Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life, Delia Ephron writes about losing her first husband, finding new love, and how surviving cancer has changed her outlook on life.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

SNL alum Molly Shannon opens up about the grief that fueled her career

'Wet Leg' hooks you with their prickly, raunchy way of looking at the world

Delia Ephron on surviving cancer and the defiance of falling in love in your 70s

