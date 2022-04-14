The News Roundup — Domestic

President Joe Biden declared that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are a “genocide” this week. The president made this remark just one day before the U.S. promised more aid to Ukraine in the form of military hardware.

Meanwhile, Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is facing an uphill battle to be confirmed. Steve Dettelbach previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio under President Barack Obama. The administration is expecting staunch opposition to his confirmation from gun rights groups.

The administration is also extending the federal transportation mask mandate another two weeks. The rule was set to expire April 18.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

