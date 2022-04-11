© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21

Russian troops refocus efforts on southern, eastern parts of Ukraine

Published April 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

The war in Ukraine may be entering a new phase as Russian troops refocus their efforts in the country’s south and east.

Civilians are bracing for the possibility of more attacks like last week’s airstrike on a crowded train station in Kramatorsk that killed dozens of people as they tried to flee.

One cause for concern is Russia’s appointment of a new general to oversee the invasion. Aleksandr Dvornikov previously commanded Russian forces in Syria, where they also targeted civilians.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with The Washington Post’s Dalton Bennett.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories