Bill Bernat: How to build a connection with your friends living with depression

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Sylvie DouglisMatthew CloutierKatie SimonRachel Faulkner
Published April 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Take Care.

Sometimes, we tiptoe around people experiencing depression because we don't know what to say. Bill Bernat suggests that instead of waiting for them to feel better, we can meet them where they are.

About Bill Bernat

Bill Bernat is a comedian and recovering addict living with bipolar condition. He advocates for mental health awareness through speaking, comedy, and storytelling. He has led storytelling workshops for nonprofits such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and has also appeared on Comedy Central and The Moth Radio Hour.

Aside from comedy and storytelling, Bernat has worked as a computer programmer at NASA and helped take LookSmart public as a database manager. He currently works as a communications director at RallyUp.com.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Sylvie Douglis and Matthew Cloutier and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Sylvie Douglis
See stories by Sylvie Douglis
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Katie Simon
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
