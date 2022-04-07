© 2022 NPR Illinois
The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published April 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
Former President Barack Obama (C) and President Joe Biden greet friends and guests at the conclusions of an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Lawmakers are headed to Europe. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is leading a bipartisan trip to the region, specifically to Poland and its border with Ukraine. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced lawmakers will travel to Denmark, Germany, Poland, and the Ukrainian border during the upcoming recess.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as President Joe Biden’s first nomination to the Supreme Court.

Former President Barack Obama visited the White House to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, a piece of legislation widely seen as a defining victory of his time in office.

We cover the biggest stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

