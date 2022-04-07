© 2022 NPR Illinois
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier

Published April 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
American professional baseball player Jackie Robinson (1919 - 1972) of the Brooklyn Dodgers, dressed in a road uniform, crouches by the base and prepares to catch a ball, 1951. Throughout the course of his baseball career Robinson played several positions on the infield as well as serving as outfielder. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Thursday is opening day for baseball. And after a labor dispute between players and owners nearly cost us the season, that feels like a small miracle.

But as teams and their fans look forward to the season, we look back to a watershed moment 75 years ago. That’s when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Andrea Williams, author of “Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues.

