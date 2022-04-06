'The Cave': How a basement study center for blind students fostered a generation of innovators

Celeste Headlee talks to Isabella Cueto of STAT, the health and medicine publication, about the blind students at the University of California Berkeley who went on to become innovators in adaptive technologies and disability rights advocates.

She explains the important role a basement study center — known to the students as “the Cave” — played in nurturing their careers and advocacy work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.