© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21

U.S. ambassador to Poland on war crimes claims in Ukraine

Published April 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Tuesday as more evidence emerges of mass civilian casualties.

President Biden is one of a growing list of world leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mark Brzezinski, U.S. ambassador to Poland.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories