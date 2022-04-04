© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21

Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes in Bucha

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT

A disturbing picture is emerging from Ukraine as authorities accuse departing Russian forces of committing war crimes.

In Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, local officials say dozens of civilians are buried in a mass grave. Photos show streets littered with bodies — some with hands tied behind their backs.

We get the latest on the ground from Michael Robinson Chavez, a photojournalist with our editorial partners at the Washington Post. He joins us from Mykolaiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories