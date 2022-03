Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Soo Hugh, creator and showrunner of the Apple TV+ show “Pachinko.” Adapted from the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, the story follows generations of a Korean family over the course of the 20th century.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.