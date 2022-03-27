Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 27)

As Sunday draws to an end in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Ukraine called on the West to send tanks and planes to support the fight against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the U.S. and other Western allies for what he called a "ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets" as Ukraine fends off Russia's deadly missile attacks. A day earlier, Russians carried out multiple attacks on the western city of Lviv, reportedly leaving at least five people wounded.

Two humanitarian routes opened, purportedly allowing civilians to flee some of Ukraine's hardest-hit areas, including the besieged city of Mariupol, according to Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

U.S. officials continued to clarify President Biden's words that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to downplay remarks made by Biden a day earlier, telling reporters in Jerusalem that the U.S. has no plans to unseat the Russian leader.

The Ukraine separatist region of Luhansk will hold a vote to join Russia. The head of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic — one of two breakaway Ukrainian regions that Russia has supported militarily since 2014 — expects local residents will decide to join Russia in an annexation referendum he says will happen soon.

Russian forces allegedly damaged another Holocaust memorial in Ukraine. Russian invaders fired on Drobitsky Yar, a memorial site outside of Kharkiv, said Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. Some 15,000 Jewish people were killed there during the Holocaust.

Earlier developments

