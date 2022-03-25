Statewide: Taking healthcare to the homeless

On this week's episode, homelessness brings its own health risks. But those in need often have more pressing concerns, like find a place to sleep or their next meal. We talk with the leader of a medical team that brings healthcare to the streets.

And the lack of continued federal funding means most COVID testing programs will begin to charge the uninsured. We discuss the end of "free testing for all." Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel talks about the end of COVID support to states what that means for those without insurance.

* Tim Shelley speaks with Dr. Mary Staple of OSF Healthcare about the street medicine team in Peoria, which brings healthcare directly to the homeless.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Heather O'Donnell, senior vice president at Thresholds, one of Illinois' largest providers of mental health and substance abuse care. She talks about the workforce shortage in that field.

Naperville CUSD 203 /

* Peter Medlin brings us the story of a high school with a rare and unusual artifact - a real mummy.

* Despite the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Dave McKinney reports there is little appetite among Democrats at the statehouse to tackle ethics reforms this spring.

* Sean Crawford discusses training and safety of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigators with Betsy Goulet, the the Director of the Alliance Experiential Problem-Based Learning at the University of Illinois Springfield. A DCFS caseworker was fatally stabbed on the job earlier this year in Sangamon County.