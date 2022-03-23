The Ivey family is represented twice in the NCAA basketball tournaments

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Odds are your March Madness bracket is busted. Hey, just because I'm perfect, that doesn't mean you have to be. But how's this for perfect sports family harmony? Notre Dame women's head coach Niele Ivey led her ballclub to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA tournament within 24 hours of her son Jaden helping to power Purdue to the Sweet 16 of the men's bracket. Mom says she's just happy she and her son get to live out their dreams - adorable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.