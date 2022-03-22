© 2022 NPR Illinois
Hillary Clinton says she's tested positive for COVID-19

By Vanessa Romo
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shown here at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention in February, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shown here at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention in February, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate is vaccinated and appears to be taking it in stride.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine," she wrote on Twitter.

"I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," Clinton said, before urging others to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven't already.

Clinton also noted former President Bill Clinton "tested negative and is feeling fine." He is currently quarantining while Clinton recovers.

Meanwhile, Clinton said she is open to movie recommendations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
