What leaving pandemic funding out of the omnibus bill means for the next variant

Published March 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT

Congress recently passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill, funding everything from climate resiliency to Ukrainian aid. Everything, except for pandemic preparedness. What does this mean for the next surge?

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Rachel Cohrs, reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

