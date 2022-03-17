The News Roundup — Domestic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in a special session this week, asking the United States to send more aid to his country as they continue to fight off Russian invaders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution urging President Joe Biden to facilitate the transfer of fighter jets and defense systems to Ukraine.

The White House announced that it will have to wind down a program that pays to test, treat, and vaccinate uninsured people amid the pandemic. The administration says it’s run out of money for the program, which Congress failed to include in its funding package being signed into law soon.

