Tom Brady called an audible and is not retiring after all

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ready, set, hut, hut - psych. Tom Brady called an audible - not retiring, after all. And that means someone's half-million bucks just got sacked. That's how much Brady's final touchdown ball went for at auction. But since he's returning to the Bucs next season, the sentimental value of that ball is lost, and likely its monetary value as well. And maybe the lesson here is, don't spend half a million dollars on a football unless it's a gift for me.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

