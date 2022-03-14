© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31

A diamond ring made from ranch dressing is for sale on eBay

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A condiment company wants you to start associating its dip with a new kind of carrot - the one you wear on your finger. Hidden Valley's created a diamond ring - a diamond made from ranch dressing. How? Also, why? The process involved heating dry ranch seasoning to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, then crushing it under 400 tons of pressure for months. Bids for the 2-carat ranch ring have topped $12,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Related Stories