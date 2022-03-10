© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31

From a basement, Ukrainian concert violinist aims to raise people's spirits

Published March 10, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A concert violinist is raising spirits as best she can under Russian bombardment in Ukraine. Vera Lytochenko is no longer playing on a stage but in a basement in Kharkiv. Dubbed the cellar violinist, Lytochenko performs for family and neighbors as they shelter from attacks. She plays works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and even a Russian folk song. Her recitals have reached far beyond the confines of that basement. Thousands have watched her on YouTube. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Related Stories