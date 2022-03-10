From a basement, Ukrainian concert violinist aims to raise people's spirits

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A concert violinist is raising spirits as best she can under Russian bombardment in Ukraine. Vera Lytochenko is no longer playing on a stage but in a basement in Kharkiv. Dubbed the cellar violinist, Lytochenko performs for family and neighbors as they shelter from attacks. She plays works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and even a Russian folk song. Her recitals have reached far beyond the confines of that basement. Thousands have watched her on YouTube. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.