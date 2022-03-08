© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31

Will U.S. solidarity with Ukraine hold if Americans feel pain at the pump?

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published March 8, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST
Gas is pumped into a vehicle in Los Angeles, California.
Gas is pumped into a vehicle in Los Angeles, California.

President Joe Biden is stuck between a rock and a hard place: the American people’s desire to lower inflation and Russian oil exports.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the United States and its allies are using sanctions to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. And the next round of sanctions may be wildly unpopular: Russian oil exports. Even the mere mention of the ban sent oil prices per barrel towards 2008 highs.

American solidarity with Ukraine has been high, but will that continue if people feel pain at the pump? And what could be the political implications?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman
Related Stories