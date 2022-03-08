© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31

Families, war crimes investigators comb through ruins in Ukraine for memories, evidence

Published March 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST

The U.S., Germany and Ukraine are gathering evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, and Ukraine has already prepared to present it before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

But how much power does the court and the evidence have over Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Host Scott Tong speaks with Sudarsan Raghavan, a correspondent for The Washington Post in Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories