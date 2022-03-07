© 2022 NPR Illinois
Global energy market rattled by threat of potential ban on Russian oil imports

Published March 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST

Oil and gas prices have reached record levels, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unsettle global markets. The United States and its allies in Europe are also considering a potential ban on Russian oil imports.

Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor for The Economist, discusses the impact of these developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

