Ukrainians face an increasingly desperate reality as Russian assault intensifies

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has intensified, with a barrage of rocket attacks on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

At least a million Ukrainians have fled the country and those who stayed face an increasingly precarious situation.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Sudarsan Raghavan, a correspondent at large for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.