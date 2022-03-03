© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Daily Local News Program Host/Reporter/Editor
Sponsorship Account Executive
Apply by March 31

3 tons of space junk are expected to hit the moon and carve out a crater

Published March 3, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The moon is expecting a delivery soon - three tons of space trash that will crash into its surface at around 6,000 miles an hour. The debris has been floating in space for the past decade, and experts believe it came from a Chinese rocket test. The impact is expected to leave a crater anywhere from about 30- to 60-feet wide, sending moon dust in all directions. An impact of that size is pretty big. I'd even go as far as to say it's astronomical. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Related Stories