Updated May 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM ET

Where heavy metal, heady psych, dreamy ambient, furious punk, chooglin' rock, twinkly emo and cotton-candy pop music all come to freak out. All of these disparate sounds make sense in the brain of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and are documented on his Viking's Choice newsletter

May 24 Mixtape

FLACCO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, "STABLEMATES ~ coltcomrades"

Sơn FM, "Loose"

Blod, "Du kan sjunga fritt"

Pretty, "Sacrum Mountain"

Romperayo, "Que Tumba"

Judy and the Jerks, "Buford"

SPECIAL INTEREST, "(Herman's) House"

Pink Mass, "Sulfuric Blessings"

Katie Alice Greer, "Dreamt I Talk to Horses"

Félicia Atkinson, "Becoming a Stone"

Helms Alee, "Big Louise"

snow ellet, "19"

Today's Production, "Rough"

The Cat's Miaow, "I Take It That We're Through"

Mat Ball, "To Catch Light I"

Gaoulé Mizik, "A Ka Titine"

Mary Halvorson, "Belladonna"

I Jahbar & Darkblood, "Puff It"

Aaron Turner, "A Deep and Instant Regret"

Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena, "Hundred Dollar Hoagie"

Fallen, "Undisclosed Promises"

An Laurence, "Chants d'amour : interlude"

Broken Spear, "Lurave"

Boris, "She is burning"

Reeking Aura, "Seed the Size of a Spider's Eye"

Psycroptic, "Rend Asunder"

Antti Tolvi, "Spectral Organ"

Cristina Quesada, "Primavera"

Meridian Brothers, "Metamorfosis"

Ferry Djimmy, "Ichango"

Blacks' Myths, "... along came Ra!"

Sunami, "Six"

Bleed, "Burnt (By the Sun)"

Alex G, "Blessing"

Trauma Harness, "Last Action Hero"

