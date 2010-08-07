© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are intermittent. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.

Sean Forbes Paves The Way For Deaf Musicians

By NPR Staff
Published August 7, 2010 at 11:01 PM CDT

"Def" has been a part of hip-hop lexicon since the early 1980s, but for Sean Forbes, it means something different. The 28-year-old from suburban Detroit has been deaf since he was a baby but says that hasn't stopped him from making music. He recently released a new single called "I'm Deaf," and is busy recording more songs for an upcoming album. Forbes says music has always been part of his life.

"When I was 5, I received my first drum set, and I wanted to be a drummer," Forbes tells Liane Hansen, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday. "I always knew I wanted a career in music, but I also had firsthand experience in seeing how hard it is to succeed as a musician."

His mother plays the piano and his father performs in a country-rock band. Although he raps in his songs, Forbes says he considers himself more of a musician. In addition to rhyming and playing the drums, he plays guitar and writes his own music.

"Rapping is just something I do, because you don't wanna hear me sing," he says.

Forbes says fellow hip-hop musician Eminem is a supporter and fan of his work.

"Eminem was the first person I ever showed my music video to, and when he saw it, he was at a loss for words," Forbes says. "He was shocked that deaf people liked music."

Forbes helped start an organization called the Deaf Professional Arts Network, or D-PAN. The goal of D-PAN, which has performed versions of songs by John Mayer and Christina Aguilera, is to make music accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Since the start of D-PAN, the group has created four music videos and will begin work on the next one soon. Forbes says D-PAN plans to shoot 100 videos in the next five years to help interpret pop songs for the deaf and hearing-impaired.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Related Stories