Nations Combine in Effort to End Darfur Conflict

The United States and France join China, Russia, Japan and a score of other nations to confront the crisis in Darfur, Sudan.

They are at a conference in Paris to support a new peace force in the war-torn Sudanese region. The conference comes after Sudan earlier this month agreed to let U.N. peacekeepers into the country.

The 20,000-strong multi-national force will bolster the 7,000 ill-equipped African Union soldiers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.