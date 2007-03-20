Pakistanis Rally to Support Suspended Judge

Intellectuals in Pakistan are protesting the suspension of the chief justice of the Supreme Court. The government claims he's corrupt, but will not make specific charges public.

The chief justice was outspoken and forced the government to end its practice of "disappearing" terrorism suspects. The possibility also hung in the air that the chief justice might challenge the constitutionality of President Pervez Musharraf's run for reelection.

Musharraf, who took power in a coup in 1999, is slated to run for reelection at the end of this year.

The protests against the removal of the chief justice have not become a mass movement. But he is considered a figure with enough popular support to create problems for Musharraf and his government.

David Montero of The Christian Science Monitor talks with Renee Montagne about the situation.

