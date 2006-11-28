© 2022 NPR Illinois
Armstrong, 'Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time'

Published November 28, 2006 at 9:00 AM CST

When the Pope spoke of jihad, and when Danish cartoonists published caricatures of a violent prophet Muhammad, Karen Armstrong blamed "Islamophobia."

The author talks about her second biography on the prophet, entitled Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time and warns against what she calls the "myth of Islam as a chronically violent religion."

Guest:

Karen Armstrong, Author of The Great Transformation: The Beginning of our Religious Traditions; A History of God: The 4,000-Year Quest of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and Muhammad: A Prophet For Our Time

