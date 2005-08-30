© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gas Prices Rise Sharply; Bush to Tap Reserves

By Jim Zarroli
Published August 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

The effects of Hurricane Katrina could be seen at gasoline pumps around the nation Wednesday. The price of a gallon of unleaded gas climbed another 17 cents on the spot markets and gasoline shot up to more than $3 per gallon in many parts of the country.

The Bush administration says it will open the nation's strategic petroleum reserve and suspend some air quality regulations to help address the problem.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNation-World
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli
Related Stories