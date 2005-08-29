© 2022 NPR Illinois
Of 'A Million Ways' to Be Popular, OK Go Finds One

By Robert Siegel
Published August 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

A video by the band OK Go for its song "A Million Ways" has become a sensation on the Internet, with over 500,000 downloads.

The video was filmed on location -- in singer/guitarist Damian Kulash's backyard. In it, the band performs a complicated dance routine, synchronized to the last finger-point.

The band maintains the footage was not intended for public release -- but still, the video has found a strong following.

Robert Siegel talks with Kulash and his sister Trish Sie, a former professional ballroom dancer who choreographed the dance.

