New Orleans Swims in Katrina's Wake

By Greg Allen
Published August 28, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

The center of New Orleans has plenty of broken windows and flying debris, but it is largely empty of people, as Hurricane Katrina makes its way inland. The system came ashore as a Category Four storm Monday morning east of New Orleans.

Katrina made landfall with winds of more than 150 mph, but it has since lessened in intensity. Early indications are that the city did not suffer a catastrophic hit, as some officials feared. About 1 million people fled the city before Katrina arrived.

Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
