Iraq's President Offers Constitution; Sunnis Protest

Iraq's president calls on the country to accept a new constitution despite protests by the Sunni minority.

The draft document was completed on Sunday with the support of Iraq's Shiite-dominated parliament -- but without the approval of the Sunnis on the drafting committee.

Sunni leaders vowed to defeat the constitution in an October referendum. But ordinary Iraqis only got their first look at the draft document Monday.

