Katrina Grows Stronger, Menaces New Orleans

Katrina, which first struck Florida last week as a tropical storm, is now a powerful Category 5 hurricane churning in the Gulf of Mexico, pointed at New Orleans.

Meterologists at the National Hurrican Center said the storm's sustained winds reached 160 miles per hour. Forecasters predict the hurricane's center will pass over New Orleans close to dawn Monday morning. Eric Blake of the National Weather Service updates Liane Hansen on the storm's progress.

