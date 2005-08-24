© 2022 NPR Illinois
Base Panel Approves Walter Reed Shutdown

By Vicky O'Hara
Published August 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

The Base Closure and Relocation Commission approves the closure of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. The commission is considering hundreds of other Pentagon recommendations, including closing Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

Under the plan approved Thursday, the functions of the nation's most famous military hospital would be divided between two sites in the Washington suburbs. The Pentagon recommended the closure in a recent review.

