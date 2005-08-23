Loading Up on Penguin Classics
Amazon.com has rounded up more than 1,000 titles of classic literature and is offering them as a single purchase for just under $8,000. The Penguin Classics Collection -- which includes The Odyssey, Pride and Prejudice and Candide -- weighs 700 pounds -- but delivery is free.
Melissa Block talks to Kathryn Court, president and publisher of Penguin Books, and Tim McCall, associate director of online sales and marketing for Penguin.
Following are 20 of the top-selling Penguin Classics on Amazon.com that are part of the new collection:
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
The Odyssey by Homer
The Crucible by Arthur Miller
The Illiad by Homer
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller
On the Road by Jack Kerouac
The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer
The Three Theban Plays by Sophocles
Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
The Epic of Gilgamesh by Anonymous
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
East of Eden by John Steinbeck
Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
Candide by Francois Voltaire
The Last Days of Socrates by Plato
Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte
The Power and the Glory by Graham Greene
The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne
